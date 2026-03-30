Why Keon Sabb Returned to Alabama for 2026 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's defense has gone under a ton of changes in the offseason, except one position group.

The entire starting defensive line and inside linebackers from last season are no longer with the team due to the transfer portal and exhaustion of collegiate eligibility. But besides cornerback Domani Jackson and husky DaShawn Jones, the secondary remains intact.

Cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee returned for their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively. Additionally, upperclass safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb forwent the 2026 NFL Draft and came back for another year.

"It was very important for me to get the opportunity to play a full season healthy," Sabb said on Monday. "That was important to me. I feel really good. Obviously, continuing to get through the spring, season, camp and stuff like that is important for me."

Sabb and Hubbard last season were perhaps Alabama's most consistent safety duo in quite some time. The secondary featured numerous substitutions all year long, including the aforementioned Jackson, Jones and Lee, plus Red Morgan and Zay Mincey, but Sabb and Hubbard held full control of the deepest zone.

Sabb explained that he and Hubbard "talk a little bit" about their NFL Draft thoughts, but he's thrilled that both of them will spend another year together in Tuscaloosa.

"It's amazing," Sabb said. "Me and him just built a really good bond on the field. I know where he's going to be, he knows where I'm going to be. Just looking forward to getting back out there."

Sabb's 2024 season ended early after he broke his foot against Tennessee. He played in all 15 of the Crimson Tide's games this past season, and although he has the experience, the redshirt senior has a big goal in mind.

"Win a National Championship," Sabb said. "I won one already [at Michigan in 2023]. I'm trying to win my second now. We've got the talent and stuff to do it, so I'm looking forward to it."

Sabb claimed that Alabama's secondary will be the "best in the country" for the 2026 season? So, how can that be accomplished with 159 days until the season opener at home against Eastern Carolina?

"Consistency," Sabb said. "Can you do it each and every snap? Once we get to that point where I felt we were close last year, I feel like we'll take it to that next step this year."

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