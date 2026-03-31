Former Alabama Basketball Star Joins SEC Coaching Staff: Roll Call

Former Alabama basketball star Mo Williams is taking a job as an assistant coach at Kentucky. Williams has been the head coach at Jackson State for the past four seasons.

His son, Mason, is a four-star guard in the 2026 cycle and just committed to Kentucky last Friday. Williams was on an official visit to Lexington with his son earlier in the week, and also coached against the Wildcats last season.

Williams played two seasons with Alabama, being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2002 and an All-SEC Third Team selection in 2003. He led the team to consecutive NCAA Tournaments before moving on to the NBA, where he was an all-star alongside LeBron James in 2009, and an NBA champion as a role player with the Cavaliers in 2016.

BREAKING: Kentucky is expected to hire Jackson State head basketball coach Mo Williams as an assistant, @JoeTipton and @JackPilgrimKSR report😼



Williams is a former NBA All-Star. https://t.co/riXKTMHirM pic.twitter.com/0a03ntS7mg — On3 (@On3) March 30, 2026

Alabama Baseball Ranked in Polls

Alabama baseball was ranked in every single major poll following its sweep of then-No. 5 Auburn. The Crimson Tide had been absent from the rankings for just about the entire season, receiving a few preseason spots and a ranking from Baseball America last week.

The Tide is now as high as No. 10 in Baseball America's poll. Perfect Game USA has the team at No. 15, D1Baseball and USA Today at No. 16, and the National College Baseball Writers Association at No. 17.

Alabama would be right in the mix to host a regional if the season ended today, a statement that would have sounded improbable two weeks ago after getting swept by Kentucky.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Alabama women's basketball sophomore Reychel Douglas plans to enter the transfer portal. Douglas appeared in eight games this season and will likely be one of the many players transferring out of the program in the wake of Kristy Curry's departure.

NEWS: Alabama’s Reychel Douglas plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 6-0 sophomore appeared in eight games this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/vm9OrPVdSN — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 30, 2026

Alabama basketball commit Jaxon Richardson won the Sprite Jam Fest Dunk Challenge on Monday night. He's impressed all week against some of the best high schoolers in the country.

Your 2026 Sprite Jam Fest Dunk Contest Champion is Jaxon Richardson after one of the most amazing dunks you will ever see to cap it off: pic.twitter.com/LoFbcReFIZ — Sam Holley (@samh0lley) March 31, 2026

Former Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith was traded from the Giants to the Tigers' organization for cash considerations. Smith was optioned to Triple-A immediately.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



· OF Luis Matos traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.

· RHP Dylan Smith was acquired by the Giants from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Smith has been optioned to… — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 30, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

Men's golf: Currently sixth at Maridoe Intercollegiate, Carrollton, Texas

Women's golf: Finished sixth at Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Atlanta, Ga.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Baseball at Jacksonville State, Jacksonville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Men's golf at Maridoe Intercollegiate, Carrollton, Texas, All Day

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

160 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The greatest swan song in the history of football."

—Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News on Wallace Wade’s 1930 team winning the national championship

We'll Leave You With This: