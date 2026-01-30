Alabama WBB Wins Top-25 Road Matchup at Georgia: Roll Call

No. 24 Alabama women's basketball picked up its second ranked win of the season on Thursday night, but it was the first top-25 road win with a dominant 68-53 victory at No. 23 Georgia.

The Crimson Tide trailed 20-12 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Bulldogs by 23 points from that point on. In her second game back from injury, junior forward Essence Cody led all scorers with 16 points while senior guard Karly Weathers added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Alabama.

"Just loved our grittiness, loved our toughness," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "It was a great road win against a good team. I thought our kids did a great job rebounding the ball, I mean to outrebound them and defend the way we did was terrific. It's just an effort category and when you can pack your defense and rebound like that on the road you give yourself a chance and I'm just proud. I thought Ta’Mia did an amazing job on (Dani) Carnegie. I thought we really steadied and kept the ball out of the paint and contested every shot in the third and the fourth quarters. I am proud of our defense and the way we rebounded the ball and were able to get some easy baskets in transition because we got some stops.”

Alabama (19-3, 5-3 SEC) has now won five straight games over Georgia (18-4, 5-4 SEC.) Next up for the Crimson Tide is another top-25 road matchup at No. 6 LSU on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

Final score from Athens: Alabama 68, Georgia 53 | Kristi Patrick- BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 30, 2026

Alabama runner Doris Lemngole was named the 2025 USTFCCCA Women’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. She is the first female athlete to win the award in back-to-back years since the Crimson Tide’s Mercy Chelangat earned the honor in the 2020 and 2021 seasons

Legendary on the course and in the classroom. 🏆



For the second straight year, Doris Lemngole has been named the @USTFCCCA's Women's Cross Country National Scholar-Athlete of the Year@yea_ala | #RollTide | @UA_Athletics pic.twitter.com/12MWWCnEUW — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) January 29, 2026

Speaking of track and field, the Alabama women's team is ranked No. 16 in the nation.

Top 20 for the UA women 📈 pic.twitter.com/Dlm0oP4oMr — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) January 29, 2026

Former Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller scored 23 points for the Hornets in their 123-121 win over the Mavericks.

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Women's basketball: Alabama 68, Georgia 53

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and Field at PNC Lenny Lyles Invite, Louisville, Kentucky, All Day

Swim and Dive vs. Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's Tennis vs. Northwestern, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics vs. Oregon State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

218 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." — Howard Schnellenberger

We'll leave you with this...

Check us out on: