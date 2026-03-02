How to Watch No. 16 Alabama Basketball at Georgia

No. 16 Alabama basketball will play its 30th game of the regular season, and the 17th of SEC play, on Tuesday, March 3, on the road against Georgia.

The Crimson Tide has won eight straight games and is eyeing a ninth tomorrow at Thompson-Boling Arena. This is Alabama's penultimate game of the regular season and final true road matchup.

UA is currently 7-2 in true road contests. Can head coach Nate Oats and company achieve an 80 percent win rate this season as the visiting team?

How to Watch: Alabama at Georgia

Who: No. 16 Alabama (22-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

What: Alabama's 17th game of SEC Play (ninth on the road)

When: Tuesday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPNEWS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (Alabama), Channel 192 (Georgia)

Series: Alabama leads 101-53, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 21, 1922. The Crimson Tide is 35-31 on the road against the Bulldogs.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide dominated Georgia 90-69 at home on Feb. 1, 2025. For one of the first times this season, Alabama displayed dominance and superiority on both sides of the floor from practically start to finish. Forward Grant Nelson had himself quite the game as he scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and five blocks in 26 minutes of action. Fellow Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell tallied eight points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half against Georgia. He finished the game with a season-high 12 points, seven rebounds and a block.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 17 Crimson Tide took down then-No. 22 Tennessee 71-69 at home on Feb. 28. The Crimson Tide overcame a mountainous 13-point deficit, thanks to an incredible second-half effort on both ends of the floor. Head coach Nate Oats crowned Aiden Sherrell "the MVP," but Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with a team-high 25 points. Additionally, Labaron Philon Jr., who had 13 of UA's final 18 points, hit the game-winning shot with under 23 seconds remaining. It was Alabama's first lead of the entire game, but it's all the Tide needed to get out of Knoxville with its eighth consecutive win.

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs cruised past South Carolina 87-68 at home on Feb. 28. Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia with 18 points off the bench, while Justin Bailey had 10 points as a fellow non-starter. That said, starters Somtochukwu Cyril (12 points), Kareem Stagg (11) and Marcus Millender each finished in double figures. Blue Cain logged a team-high eight assists and Justin Abson recorded four blocks off the bench.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 on 50.8 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.3, including 1.6 offensive) *SIXTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.6 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Tennessee Stat Leaders