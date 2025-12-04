Alabama Wins ACC/SEC Challenge and Has Surprise on Availability Report on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we review National Early Signing Day, discuss Alabama's win over Clemson on the hardwood and talk about the first SEC Championship availability report as the Crimson Tide had a suprise name ruled out for the title game.

The program opens with Woods putting a bow on signing day and all his work. We discuss which prospects officially signed with the Crimson Tide and which flipped to other programs. The duo discusses what the recruiting class means for Kalen DeBoer's future and spends a moment highlighting a tight end.

We transition from recruiting to Alabama basketball where the Crimson Tide won the ACC/SEC Challenge game against Clemson. The Crimson Tide got up big on the Tigers, but let them creep back into the contest and make it close. Which players stood out and what's next for Alabama basketball?

Lastly, we move into the SEC Championship game where the initial availability report was released last night. Alabama had a surprise name already listed as out, so we chat about who is set to replace LT Overton on Saturday. Will Kam Dewberry play against Georgia? What is Jam Miller's health status? We flip to the Georgia side of the report and point out a starting offensive lineman the Bulldogs already ruled out and discuss the opportunity the Alabama defensive front has in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.