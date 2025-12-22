Alabama's Comeback Victory on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a victorious Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter Brantley of WVUA23 as we discuss every aspect of Alabama's comeback victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The program opens with general discussions on the atmosphere in Norman and the pageantry of the College Football Playoff experience. We discuss the Crimson Tide falling into a 17-0 hole and how similar it felt to the SEC Championship game.

We continue by detailing blow by blow how Alabama dug out of the hole, particularly focusing on Lotzeir Brooks' efforts and the Alabama defense forcing errors for Oklahoma. What was the game-changing play? Was it the blocked punt, or the incompletion on the play before?

The show then takes a great voicemail from Dax breaking down the game. Did Ty Simpson get his swagger back? Was this the game that endeared Kalen DeBoer to the Alabama faithful? Can the Crimson Tide get past Indiana? Dax goes into each angle on the voicemail line.

We keep the program rolling by moving into the second half and going play-by-play as the Crimson Tide completed their comeback and eliminated the Sooners. The show discusses 50 Cent's mini-concert and the post game reactions from DeBoer and Greg Byrne before commenting on the national media throwing dirt on Alabama's grave. Do the people that cover football realize how long a game lasts?

