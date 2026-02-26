Alabama Women's Basketball Senior Named to SEC Community Service Team: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball guard Karly Weathers was named the Crimson Tide's representative on the SEC Community Service Team.

Weathers has been a constant presence within the Tuscaloosa community and around campus as she earns her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Alabama's Capstone College of Nursing.

Nursing has played a bit of a role in her community service efforts over the past year. Here's a look at some of her community service notes.

During her last two semesters alone, Weathers has compiled a total of 279 community service hours.

As a nursing major, Weathers spends the majority of her time volunteering at Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center and annually visits the Manderson Cancer Center with her teammates, where they spend time speaking with current patients who are undergoing treatment.

Weathers has also volunteered at both the West Alabama Food Bank, packing delivery-ready boxes for families across the west Alabama community, and at Capstone Village, an assisted living residency located on campus, where she visits with the residents and serves where needed.

For the past four years, she has celebrated Halloween by volunteering at the University of Alabama Athletics' Halloween Extravaganza event, where families from around town spend the night trick-or-treating with various members of Crimson Tide sports teams and engaging in fun activities.

Weathers has played a pivotal role in Alabama's success this season, as in 28 games (all starts), she ranks third on the Crimson Tide in points per game (9.7) and leads UA in rebounds per game (6.0), assists per game (3.3) and steals (1.7)

Roll Call: Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026

Aaron Taylor, the founder of the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation's best offensive line unit, broke down some game film of former Alabama left tackle and current NFL Draft hopeful Kadyn Proctor. The 2025 consensus All-American came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star tackle in the Class of 2023 out of Des Moines, IA. The three-year starter made 39 appearances and won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was First Team All-SEC in 2025. He was Second Team All-SEC in 2024 and a Freshman All-American in 2023.

Kadyn Proctor doesn’t move like someone who’s 6’7”, 369 lbs. And when you put the Alabama tape under a microscope, the athleticism shows up on every rep.



In this video, we break down the film that explains why Proctor is being talked about as a rare kind of offensive line… pic.twitter.com/1Ju7X5d8EE — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) February 25, 2026

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson indicated that he'll be continuing his football career on Instagram. Rumors swirled that the three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LIX champion would hang it up at 27-years-old, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Alabama softball will play a sixth game in the T-Mobile Crimson Classic against Oakland on Sunday. First pitch will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Crimson Tide's matchup with St. Thomas.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



Alabama has added a sixth game to its upcoming weekend schedule at the T-Mobile Crimson Classic, as the Crimson Tide will now face Oakland University on Sunday, March 1 30 minutes after the conclusion of Alabama's game vs. St. Thomas#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/5vaz9U3cIp — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) February 25, 2026

Houston Mallette's dagger 3-pointer during the double overtime win over Arkansas was named Alabama Athletics' top play of the month.

Alabama superstar guard Labaron Philon Jr. shared what his focus has been during his sophomore campaign. Philon was one of 30 Division I players named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Late-Season Team and is joined by six other players from the Southeastern Conference.

"Finding a balance in between being able to naturally score and being a playmaker for your teammates."

- @LabaronPhilon on his focus for his sophomore season with @AlabamaMBB. @Roger_Hoover's Full Interview on Thursday's Crimson Drive @NASCAR at 2 pm: https://t.co/tgBThLFa8p pic.twitter.com/ChLdFkcEyS — Crimson Tide Sports Network (@UA_CTSN) February 25, 2026

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Women's tennis vs. Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 5 p.m., Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 26, 1907: Dub Taylor was born in Richmond, Va. He was on the 1937 Crimson Tide team that played in the 1938 Rose Bowl, but then became a very successful character actor, working extensively in Westerns and comedies including You Can’t Take It with You, The Undefeated and Support Your Local Gunfighter. Among his last film roles were in Back to the Future Part III and Maverick. He appeared six times on Bonanza, and in four episodes on Little House on the Prairie.

February 26, 1921: Riggs Stephenson, a second-team All-American fullback for the Thin Red Line football teams, signed a baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians. The 22-year-old native of Akron, Ala., joined his close friend Joe Sewell with the major league champions.

February 26, 1946: Legendary Crimson Tide broadcaster Tom Roberts was born.

February 26, 1978: Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert died in Waynesboro, Ga.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'll never give up on a player regardless of his ability as long as he never gives up on himself. In time he will develop." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

