Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates Emerald Coast Classic: Roll Call, November 27, 2024
The No. 23 Alabama women's basketball team stifled the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 Emerald Coast Classic championship as their defense led the Crimson Tide to a 73-29 win to claim the tournament title.
Alabama defeated Alabama State 83-33 in the opening round game and moves their season record to 8-0, making it the best start to a year since 2020-21.
Alabama's Zaay Green led the Crimson Tide with 17 points and six assists, while Essence Cody also made her presence known scoring 15, helping the Crimson Tide score 42 of its 73 points in the paint against Clemson.
“We’ve had great balance the last two days," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "We had four in double figures and nearly a fifth. I thought we executed the game plan against a good Clemson team. I’m really proud of our team and who we are trying to be every day. It was just a great team effort. I think we are trying just to execute the defensive fundamentals each day. We talk a lot about multiple efforts. We knew they would try to shorten the game and make multiple passes. We have to do a better job with the little things, and I think we did a good job of affecting the ball tonight.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers | 9 p.m. CT | Player's Era Festival | Las Vegas
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Basketball: Alabama 85, Houston 80
Women's Basketball: Alabama 73, Clemson 39
Did You Notice?
- Habitat of Humanity of Tuscaloosa dedicated two homes in honor of Nick and Terri Saban on Tuesday. The Saban's along with Nick's Kids were part of building 21 different homes during their time leading the Alabama football program.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn meet for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.
November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team."- Nick Saban after beating Auburn in 2009