Kalen DeBoer, Media React To Alabama's College Football Playoff Selection

No. 9 Alabama is in the College Football Playoff field. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 9 despite losing the SEC Championship 28-7 to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta. The program was chosen with an at-large bid and will hit the road to take on No. 8 Oklahoma in a rematch of a 23-21 regular season loss in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with ESPN to give an immediate reaction to his team staying in the top-12 and earning a place in the playoff field in his second season in charge of the program.

On his approach to selection day: "When it's not in your control, there's always anxious times. Just really still felt good about what we accomplished all season long, and you just trust that that resume, I guess if you want to call it that, is what's going to provide the information to help make this type of decision."

On rematch with Oklahoma: "Credit to Oklahoma, Coach Venables has done an awesome job -- that's their strength. They win the field position. They win the turnover margin. That's a lot of what we've done most games. The two games that we've faulted in here late in the season, including last night -- that was the case. Field position was given up. Shorter fields.

"And in that [first Oklahoma] game, yeah, it was a combination of things. Turnovers in particular, the one that went for a touchdown was a killer at the time. Our guys kept fighting and kept clawing back. Just a couple special teams plays, one in particular -- our kick/punt return at the beginning of the game really set them up as well.

"Every game is its own game. You learn from it. We understand them. They understand us. This third time meeting in a little over a year. It's going to be a physical game. Hard fought. I know it's going to be an awesome environment on a Friday night to kick off the playoffs."

On health of Alabama players: "Yeah, really four of the last five -- maybe more -- have been very physical games for us. Last night included. That was an extremely physical game. The last time we played Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn were all very physical games against very good teams. For us, we got a couple days here. This will be the biggest gap we've had with technically a bye week to prepare. We got finals and stuff going on. The first couple days this week, certainly let the guys take care of business there, and then get back to work. These guys are going to be chomping at the bit, doing everything they can. This time frame right now will allow us to certainly get healthier, though."

The media had a mixed reaction to Alabama's selection with some supporting the Crimson Tide and others supporting Notre Dame's claim to the at-large bid.

Birmingham columnist Kevin Scarbinksy touted Alabama's resume, while condemning Notre Dame's lack of conference participation and soft scheduling.

Wins vs. final @CFBPlayoff Top 25:



Alabama

At No. 3 Georgia

No. 14 Vanderbilt



Miami

No. 11 Notre Dame



Notre Dame

No. 16 USC



Records vs. final top 25:



Alabama 2-2

Miami 1-0

Notre Dame 1-2 https://t.co/WN3L3s7sb2 — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) December 7, 2025

While today's playoff decisions will help determine the future of conference championship games, there's a larger issue not getting enough discussion: Why is Notre Dame given massive advantages no other program enjoys?



The Irish:



Don't have to play in a conference. Don't have… — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) December 7, 2025

Former Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris took up the cause for Notre Dame. Harris condemned Alabama's play of late and gave the Irish credit for their strength of losses and how they pass the "eye test".

"I thought [Notre Dame] deserved that spot more than Alabama."



- @DHx34 pic.twitter.com/NPU7yHEz7a — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 7, 2025

NBC Sports insider Nicole Auerbach expressed surprise that the committee didn't drop the Crimson Tide a single spot after losing to Georgia. Auerbach compared Alabama's loss to BYU's loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, despite the Cougars also losing their regular season matchup to Texas Tech.

This is the worst selection committee we've ever had.



Cannot believe Alabama didn't even drop one spot after the SEC title game blowout. Cannot believe they waited until the final reveal to flip Miami-ND. Could have done it at ANY point. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 7, 2025

So, BYU was penalized for getting blown out in its conference championship game (dropped one spot). Which allowed Miami to move up and get compared directly to Notre Dame.



But Alabama was not penalized for getting blown out in its conference championship game. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 7, 2025

Barstool's Brandon Walker took a tongue in cheek route to support the Crimson Tide, touting Alabama's number of ranked wins, strength of schedule and participation in the SEC Championship game to the Fighting Irish.

No way Bama should have gotten in over Notre Dame. They only have triple the ranked wins, strength of schedule is only 35 spots better and they lost in a conference title game, which Notre Dame is too chickenshit to join.



Absolutely no way. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 7, 2025

Matt Moscona, ESPN radio host in Baton Rouge actually supported Alabama's choice as a College Football Playoff team. Moscona condemned including Group of 5 champions instead of more at-large contestants.

A few CFP thoughts:



▪️ Alabama absolutely deserves to be in (and that’s something coming from me)



▪️ Miami deserves to be in over ND—head-to-head has to matter



▪️ A field including Tulane and JMU over ND, BYU, Texas and Vanderbilt is not serious



▪️ A field without a P4… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 7, 2025

Former Alabama defensive back Caleb Castille used a simple gif to reveal his thoughts on Alabama getting into the field.