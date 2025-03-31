Alabama Women's Tennis Falls To South Carolina: Roll Call, March 30, 2025
Alabama women's tennis (9-10, 3-8 SEC) lost 4-1 at home to No. 23 South Carolina (12-7, 7-4 SEC) on Sunday.
Klara Milicevic and Sara Nayar held a lead in their doubles match, but South Carolina would ultimately go on to win the point. The Gamecocks dominated in singles play and Alabama's only point came from a South Carolina player retiring.
The road only gets harder from here for the Crimson Tide. Alabama travels to Austin to take on No. 15 Texas this week and then comes home to play No. 2 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: Alabama vs. No. 15 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m.
- Baseball: Alabama vs. No. 9 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Alabama 8, Oklahoma 6
- Softball: Alabama 8, Georgia 5
- Men's Tennis: Alabama 5, Mississippi Valley State 0
- Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, Mississippi Valley State 0
- Women's Tennis: South Carolina 4, Alabama 1
Did You Notice?
- Former Second Team All-American selection Brett Auerbach drove in a run for the Sacramento River Cats in their The River Cats are the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate and Auerbach has had a great first three games of the season with two home runs, four RBIs, and an OPS of 1.682.
- Three Crimson Tide alumni competed in the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Fans greeted Alabama basketball at the airport this afternoon as the team returned following its 85-65 loss to Duke in the Elite Eight.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 143 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The greatest swan song in the history of football."- Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News