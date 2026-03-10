Kalen DeBoer Looking For Versatility On Reworked Defensive Front

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the biggest questions surrounding Alabama’s 2026 roster lies along the defensive front, where the Crimson Tide has lost most of its production from last season. With Qua Russaw, James Smith and Tim Keenan among the pieces that Alabama has to replace, the unit will have a very new look this fall.

The face of Alabama's pass rush is Yhonzae Pierre, who recorded eight sacks last season after taking over as the starter at Wolf following Russaw's injury against Georgia in September. Pierre passed on entering the NFL Draft to return to Tuscaloosa and is expected to be a versatile piece along the front seven.

"You guys will see when you see him, maybe you’ve seen him out in public, but he’s built himself up," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "He continues to get better. I think he’s got some position-flex now."

The Wolf and Bandit positions have always been somewhat intertwined in Kane Wommack's defenses, with key players oftentimes playing both, or at least a hybrid version of each, at some point in the season. DeBoer’s comments suggest Pierre’s size and athleticism could allow him to play both spots at a high level. That flexibility would give Alabama the ability to move him around while working other players into the rotation.

"It is going to allow guys like Justin Hill and different combinations and personnel packages to get on the field," DeBoer said. "There is Des (Desmond Umeozulu) coming in, I know I’m going to miss some guys, DT, (Devan Thompkins) is able to play inside and outside, so he isn't just a Wolf or Bandit."

Umeozulu and Thompkins, transfers from South Carolina and Southern California, respectively, are both viewed as talented pieces who did not necessarily produce at the level they were capable of last season, while Hill showed flashes as a true freshman in 2025 and will now have the opportunity to earn a starter-level role.

"Those guys have body types and skill sets that I think are going to allow our defensive staff to have fun," DeBoer said. "It will put them in positions to go cut it loose and get after people."

If that versatility materializes, Alabama’s retooled defensive front could feature a wide range of combinations as the Crimson Tide searches for answers to replace last season’s production.

