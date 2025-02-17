Alabama Women's Tennis Takes Down Minnesota, 4-1: Roll Call, February 17, 2025
Alabama women's tennis secured its fifth win of the season, taking down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-1 at home on Sunday. Doubles duo Maria Martinez-Vaquero and Maria Andrienko earned a 6-3 victory over Minnesota's Aiva Schmitz and Arina Valitova, while the Crimson Tide duo of Margaux Maquet and Priya Nelson defeated Sofia Pinto and Jeselle Ante 6-1. Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic also secured a win, defeating Anali Kocevar and Mia Lieper 6-3 in their match.
In singles play, Milicevic and Nayar both picked up wins over Mia Liapert and Anlin Xie for the Gophers while Martinez-Vaquero won over Minnesota's Anali Kocevar in two sets, 7-6(1), 6-1.
Alabama opens conference play this week, welcoming Mississippi State (8-0, 0-0) to Tuscaloosa.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Golf: Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Australia | Live Stats
- Men's Golf: Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Florida
- Women's Basketball: Texas A&M @ Alabama, 7:00 p.m. CT | Watch | Listen | Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Golf: 12th place after the opening round of the Moon Golf Invitational
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Minnesota 1
- Baseball: Alabama 11, Bradley 4
- Softball: Alabama 3, OKlahoma State 4
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama women's soccer star Reyna Reyes celebrated her birthday on Sunday. After suiting up for the Crimson Tide from 2019-2023, Reyes was the fifth overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League Draft to Portland Thorns FC.
- Alabama baseball secured a clean sweep of Bradley on Sunday, finishing opening weekend 3-0. The Tide takes on Middle Tennessee at home next on February 18th.
- Former Alabama basketball star Robert Horry was in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday for the Tide's showdown with Auburn. Though the game may not have gone according to plan, Horry did manage to see his former coach Wimp Sanderson and snap a picture.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
194 Days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 17, 1966: Ken Meyer was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Howard Schnellenberger, who joined George Allen's Los Angeles Rams' staff. Meyer came to Tuscaloosa from Florida State in 1963.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He was a hard-nosed coach and demanded a lot from us. If you can do it and you can do it well, why not do it perfect? That was his whole philosophy pretty much.”- Marcell Dareus (2008-10) on Nick Saban