Torres Stands Out, Alabama Baseball Completes Sweep of Bradley with Sunday Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In two of the three games this weekend between Alabama and Bradley, the Braves got on the board first. That particular anecdote mattered little as it relates to the outcome of the series, which the Crimson Tide closed the book on with an eight-inning, sweep-clinching 11-4 victory Sunday.
There was even some power involved on the offensive side, though it was a cold afternoon with some wind to go with it. Alabama (3-0) mashed three home runs, including one hit by designated hitter Coleman Mizell for the second consecutive game.
Newcomers helped pace the Crimson Tide bats. Third baseman Jason Torres kept a good weekend going with a solo home run and five runs batted in (adding to the three he had entering Sunday). Right fielder Bryce Fowler also had three RBIs. Torres finished a double away from the cycle.
Bradley designated hitter Bobby Atkinson remained a thorn in the side of Alabama pitching. He collected a trio of hits on Sunday and had a pair of RBI singles, producing the first run of the game. The Braves (0-3), however, never mustered the same level of fight as when they sent the tying run up to bat in the ninth inning in Friday's opener.
Sophomore Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron joined Mizell in the home run club during the fourth inning (Torres would follow in the sixth). Mizell's second-inning blast, just fair down the left field line, broke what had been a 1-1 tie after Torres sent Lebron in with an RBI single in the first inning.
Torres could have beaten Bradley solely on the strength of the five runs he sent home over the course of the series finale. His debut weekend in a Crimson Tide uniform included eight RBIs spread across the three games.
Alabama starter Bobby Alcock finally got to make his team debut, going 3.1 innings and 60 pitches with Atkinson's run-scoring single being the only mark on his final line. The 2023 Big South Pitcher of the Year faced 14 batters in his maiden start this season.
This story will be updated with quotes.