Bats Come Alive, Pitchers Combine for Perfection as No. 7 Alabama Sweeps Doubleheader

Alabama was tied with Jacksonville State heading into the bottom of the fifth inning in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide responded by scoring 19 unanswered runs as No. 7 Alabama beat Jacksonville State 10-3 in Game 1 and North Alabama 12-0 (five innings in Game 2.)

Not only did Alabama's offense explode for 22 total runs and 29 total hits across the two games, but Jocelyn Briski, Alea Johnson and Braya Hodges combined for a perfect game in the victory over UNA. It was the 11th perfect game in Alabama softball program history.

Brooke Wells had another strong day at the plate with four hits, including three home runs and four RBIs. She increaed her team-leading total to 15 home runs on the season. But Wells wasn't the only one to hit the ball out of the park on Wednesday.

Jena Young hit her fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in Game 1. Alexis Pupillo and Mari Hubbard homered in Game 2. Young had three hits against the Gamecocks. Pupillo now has 13 home runs on the season. Alabama now has as many home runs as its season total from a season ago with at least 23 games to go in the season.

While Jacksonville State and North Alabama are mid-major opponents from conferences lower than the SEC, both teams have solid chances of making the NCAA tournament this season. JSU came into the matchup ranked No. 37 in the RPI, and UNA was No. 58.

Having an offensive performance like this in the midweek was huge for the team confidence after the weekend series at Missouri when the Tide was just 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position over the three games in Columbia. Alabama was 10-of-21 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday's doubleheader.

Patrick Murphy was also able to clear the benches on Wednesday, giving every player an opportunity to either get an at-bat or play an inning in the field.

Alabama improves to 31-2 on the season and will host North Dakota State for two games starting on Friday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.

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