Alabama Women Win Two Track and Field Individual SEC Titles: Roll Call, March 2, 2025
The final day of the 2025 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday in College Station, and Alabama took home two gold medals on the women's team. Doris Lemngole won the 3000m race with a time of 8:55.27.
Treneese Hamilton captured an individual title in the shot put with a 18.14-meter (59-6.25) launch, setting the school record. Her teammate Mye’Joi Williams earned the silver medal with a throw of 17.85m (58-6.75), which was a new personal best.
Overall, the men's team finished in fifth place with 48 total points, and the women's team finished in ninth with 37.5 points.
"I’m proud of the effort the program put forth this weekend," Alabama track coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "This was a super challenging season with a lot of adversity that our team has had to overcome. Everyone that put on the Alabama uniform gave 100% effort and did the best they could. While some performances didn’t go the way we wanted them to, we’re still very proud of the way they competed.
“We’re going to move forward to indoor nationals in two weeks, looking to close our indoor season with a strong finish before turning our sights to the outdoor season where we can get some of our best athletes back on the track.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball vs. UAB, 1 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, SEC Network+
- Men's Tennis vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa
- Women's Tennis at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., Nashville, Tennessee
- Baseball vs. North Dakota State, 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Women's basketball at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., Norman, Oklahoma, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Rowing: Alabama beat Eastern Michigan in every race
- Softball: Alabama 7, SIUE 4
- Softball: Alabama 8, Furman 0 (Six Innings)
- Baseball: Alabama 9, North Dakota State 7
- Men's basketball: Tennessee 79, Alabama 76
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who transferred to Texas for the 2024 college football season, told reporters at the NFL combine that he would break the record set by Xavier Worthy for fastest 40 time (4.21 seconds.) He did not. His fastest official time on Saturday was 4.39 seconds.
- Alabama freshman golfer Nick Gross hit a hole-in-one on Saturday.
- The two tight ends with the most bench press reps at the NFL combine both came from Alabama. CJ Dippre got in 32 reps, and Robbie Ouzts had 26. The next-closest tight end was Miami's Elijah Arroyo with 22. Dippre's 32 is tied for the most at any position so far.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
181 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.
March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.
March 2, 1971: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell died in Los Angeles.
March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball." – Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia