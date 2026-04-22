Alabama Women's Basketball Adds Big 12 Forward For Pauline Love's First Season: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball announced another addition to its 2026-27 roster as former Cincinnati forward Kylie Torrence is transferring to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide. Torrence, a rising sophomore, started 28 games for the Bearcats, averaging 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds per game, and 1.1 blocks per game.

"Kylie doesn't just control the game; she impacts it in ways you don't always see from her position," said Alabama head coach Pauline Love. "Her ability to rebound, push tempo, and create opportunities for others will give us a different kind of edge at Alabama."

Torrence stands at 6-foot-2 and gives Love eight scholarship players as she continues to fill out the roster ahead of her first season in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Alabama track and field runner Caren Kiplagat was honored as the Women's SEC Freshman of the Week after she won the women's 10,000 meters at the Bryant Clay Invitational. Her 31:30.74 finish broke the Crimson Tide program record by over 10 seconds and was the fourth fastest in the nation this year.

Former Crimson Tide defensive end Will Anderson honored his mother at his press conference to discuss his record-breaking contract extension. Anderson agreed to a 3-year, $150 million contract extension with the Texans, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:

Men's Golf: SEC Championship First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simon's Island, Ga., 7:15 a.m. CT

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

137 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 22, 1911: Frank Moseley, who played quarterback and roomed with Bear Brant at Alabama, was an assistant for Bryant and also the baseball coach at Kentucky, and became the head football coach at Virginia Tech, was born in Montgomery, Ala.

April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone, and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

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