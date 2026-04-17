Alabama WBB Signs Boston College Transfer: Roll Call

New Alabama women's basketball head coach Pauline Love is continuing to build her first Crimson Tide roster. She announced on Thursday the official addition of Boston College transfer Amirah Anderson.

The guard averaged 7.9 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game during her freshman season at Boston College. She will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Anderson started 20 games as a true freshman. She was a top-100 recruit in the class of 2025 out of the state of Virginia.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, April 17, 2026

Alabama had 56 Student-Athletes earns spots on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll including five from men's basketball and 10 from gymnastics.

56 Crimson Tide Student-Athletes Earn Spots on the SEC Honor Roll 🐘📚



🔗 https://t.co/OgLI7WA2oz#RollTide pic.twitter.com/fhfjnYyTyD — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 16, 2026

As part of the celebrations this weekend, Alabama softball will be giving away mini replicas of Rhoads Stadium.

Join us at Rhoads this weekend for the 30th Anniversary Celebration! 🥎🎉



Saturday's giveaway will feature a Rhoads Stadium replica and Sunday's includes special edition playing cards while supplies last. See 🫵 there!#RollTide | @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/T232lBK44u — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 16, 2026

Freshman defensive back Rihyael Kelley, sophomore tight end Marshall Pritchett and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kayden Strahorn were named the student athletes of the week for Alabama football.

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Women's tennis at SEC tournament (secound round): Texas 4, Alabama 0

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and field at Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Florida, All day

Track and field at Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, All day

Women's golf at SEC Championships at Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida, Stats

Rowing at Orlando Invite, Orlando, first race at 6:40 a.m.

Softball vs. Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Baseball at Texas, Austin, Texas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

141 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"In the second quarter, I saw Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

The six @AlabamaFTBL players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft:



🐘 Jaylen Waddle

🐘 Patrick Surtain II

🐘 DeVonta Smith

🐘 Mac Jones

🐘 Alex Leatherwood

🐘 Najee Harris



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qB0hbOVhO7 — NFL (@NFL) April 16, 2026

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