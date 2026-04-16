Alabama Swimmer Named SEC Newcomer of the Year: Roll Call

Alabama swimmer Sean Niewold made history on Wednesday as he became the first athlete in Crimson Tide program history to be named Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Year.

The Rotterdam, Netherlands product concluded his first year in college as a two-time All-American in the 50 free and the 200 medley. He became the first Alabama athlete to break the 45-second mark in the 100 butterfly. He ranks second all-time in Crimson Tide history in the 50 free (18.73) and fourth in the 100 free (41.65).

Alabama had seven athletes earn All-SEC team honors in second-team selections Tessa Giele, Emily Jones, Charlotte Rosendale, Jada Scott, and Cadence Vincent, and third-team honorees Tommy Hagar and Gaby Van Brunt.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

142 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson spent the final day of pre-draft visits with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been a popular team projected to take Simpson after moving on from franchise quarterback Kyler Murry this offseason. The Cardinals have the No. 3 and 34 overall picks in next week's NFL Draft.

On the final day that prospects are allowed to make pre-draft 30 visits, Alabama QB Ty Simpson is visiting the Arizona Cardinals today. pic.twitter.com/ipwn1Rt5BJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 15, 2026

Former Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis is expected to plead guilty in a $20 million fraud case in which he is alleged to have impersonated at least three NFL players. He is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as he tried to obtain 13 loans in the names of current or former NFL players.

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Tennis: 12-seeded Vanderbilt eliminates 13-seeded Alabama from SEC Tournament, winning 4-2 in the first round.

Women's Tennis: 12-seed Alabama eliminated 13-seed Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, defeating the Bulldogs 4-3.

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and Field: Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa, Calif.

Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa, Calif. Track and Field: Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., Kentner Stadium

Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., Kentner Stadium Women's Tennis: 12-seed Alabama vs. 5-seed Texas (SEC Tournament Second Round), 6 p.m., Norman, Oklahoma, Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 16, 1906: Tommy Sewell, the brother of Joe Sewell, who played two years for the Crimson Tide and had one at-bat in the major leagues for the Chicago Cubs, was born in Titus, Ala.

April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This...

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas complimented former Auburn golfer Jackson Koivun at the RBC Heritage PGA Tour event despite the rivalry between the two player's schools.

"He's played unbelievably," Thomas said. "To continue that high level of play in college, I think it would be very easy to get complacent and kind of get bored, but he's not doing that clearly, but also whenever he gets into professional events, he's playing really well, too. I think it's just a matter of him for him. Even though he is an Auburn dude, I'm happy for him."

Justin Thomas was asked what he liked about @AuburnMGolf's Jackson Koivun's game today at the RBC.



"I think everything. I haven't played a lot of golf with Jackson, but I've played enough -- I think we've played maybe two practice rounds at Oakmont last year, and I just remember… pic.twitter.com/ioxmJsuTX3 — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) April 15, 2026

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