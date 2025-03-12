Alexis DeBoer Named D1 Softball Player of the Week: Roll Call, March 12, 2025
Washington freshman Alexis DeBoer, daughter of Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer, was selected as the D1 Softball Player of the Week after hitting five home runs with eight RBIs as the Huskies won all five games they played last week.
DeBoer is batting .372 with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs through 27 games in her first year of college softball.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Swimming and Diving: NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Alabama 6, UAB 3
- Softball: Alabama 15, South Alabama 3
- Swimming and Diving: Alabama freshman diver Nigel Chambers earned an NCAA Championship berth
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama center Ryan Kelly is joining the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. His contract is reportedly two-years, $18m with $9m guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
- Former Crimson Tide shot putter Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, retained his NXT Championship by defeating the TNA Champion Quinn Ojinnaka, known as Moose, on Tuesday night's NXT show "Roadblock" in New York City.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 171 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team."