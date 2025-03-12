Late Home Runs Drive No. 17 Alabama Baseball Past UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— After last season's Regions Field clash between Alabama and UAB went to extras, the No. 17 Crimson Tide emerged from the venue with a victory again in 2025, slugging the baseball late to cement a 6-3 triumph on Tuesday.
"They've got a heck of a team. That little center fielder, gosh, that might be one of the best center fielders I've seen," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "Not this year. I'm talking in 15 years... [UAB head coach] Casey's [Dunn] done such a good job with this team."
Said center fielder is indeed one of the Blazers' (13-4) best players. Logan Braunschweig is his name, and he took multiple Crimson Tide home runs off the board, including missiles from shortstop Justin Lebron and designated hitter Coleman Mizell.
The in-state teams were scoreless through the first two innings. Crimson Tide right fielder Bryce Fowler broke that tie with his third home run of the season in the top of inning number three. The 1-0 score only lasted one full inning before both squads plated two in the fifth.
Fowler and Mizell both hit RBI singles in the top half of the fifth. Blazers designated hitter Jaden Anderson responded with an RBI double and then scampered home himself on a wild pitch from Aidan Moza.
UAB left fielder Tyler Waugh singled off Connor Ball soon after to tie the game at three apiece in the home half of the sixth. That's where it stayed until the ninth inning, even as the once-breakneck pace of the game slowed down.
Third baseman Jason Torres hit his seventh home run of the season off Ryan Olson to make it 4-3. Two batters later, second baseman Brennen Norton walked, and then team captain Kade Snell (who wiped a run off the board with a diving catch in the fifth) hit a two-run shot to provide key insurance.
"I knew when Torres, off Torres' bat, he [Braunschweig] wasn't getting to that one," Vaughn said. "What I love is that our guys didn't back off. They didn't get discouraged... They just kinda kept plugging and finally ran a couple out of the yard there late."
With a three-run lead to protect in the bottom of the ninth, closer Carson Ozmer came in on short rest for a closer and got the save after a 2.1-inning performance this past Sunday. Once again, Alabama (17-1) had beaten a team that has been pesky in the past in this series.
"We made it, probably, a little harder on ourselves than we needed to," Vaughn said. "Heck of a game, and heck of a way to bounce back after Sunday." Relief pitcher Beau Bryans wound up with the win.
Fowler started the game three for his first three and logged the first two RBIs of the game, a critical cog in the offensive machine early and midway through the game. Vaughn was impressed with his leadoff man's performance with conference play in the form of Texas A&M on deck next, starting March 14 at 6 p.m. CT.
"He just had really good swings all night," Vaughn said. "I thought he controlled the strike zone pretty good... He had a great night for us."