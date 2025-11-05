Alabama's Placement in First CFP Rankings and LSU's Skill Players on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we break down the initial College Football Playoff rankings and then discuss the LSU Tigers skill position players after strong comments from some Alabama defenders.
The program kicks off with Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings as the Alabama Crimson Tide landed in the fourth position. The show discusses the rankings and talks about several aspects. Is Memphis worthy of a playoff position? What would a home playoff game look like in Tuscaloosa? Does Georgia get a favorable draw without having to play in the SEC Championship game and getting a Group of Five champion?
We continue by pumping the breaks and outlining how the whole landscape will change over the next month of the season before looking at the potential travel path for the Crimson Tide.
Where Alabama Football is Placed in First College Football Playoff Ranking
The conversation then turns back to this weekend's game against the LSU Tigers. Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson called the Tigers the best skill guys the Crimson Tide has faced all year. The show corrects an error from Tuesday while discussing Caden Durham, Aaron Anderson and Trey'dez Green. How will LSU deploy its skill guys in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Deontae Lawson Thinks LSU Has 'Best Skill Guys' Alabama Has Played All Year
Lastly, the show looks back at the last two editions of Alabama-LSU while deciding if the Crimson Tide will find its running game. The Tigers are 10th in the league in rushing yards allowed this season, can Alabama rush for more than 120 yards? How will Ty Simpson be deployed in the running game after Jalen Milroe had dominant games against LSU on the ground the last two seasons?
Alabama Players Open Up About Run-Game Struggles With Four Games Remaining
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Strength Roofing and Siding! Check them out for all your roofing needs as they're backed by over 45 years of expertise.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.