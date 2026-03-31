Debating Alabama Football 2026 Win Totals on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama football practice and expectations for the upcoming season. The program discusses Daniel Hill and the running game before talking about projected win totals for some of the prominent SEC programs.

The program opens with Hill and a discussion on weight loss and the running game. Does Alabama have a premiere running back in the stable in 2026? When was the last time the Crimson Tide had top tier talent in the backfield? We discuss Hill's 2025 numbers and outline how the running back room may look this fall before getting into a broader discussion.

The football remains the focal point as we transition into the topic of season win totals. How many wins are in the cards for the Crimson Tide? Will Alabama find itself in the College Football Playoff or SEC Championship this fall? Our pair discusses the schedule and decides what to expect for the coming fall based on the start of spring practice.

Lastly, Fernandez previews today's Alabama baseball game as the Crimson Tide takes on Jacksonville State in a midweek matchup ahead of a weekend series with Oklahoma.

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