Deontae Lawson Thinks LSU Has 'Best Skill Guys' Alabama Has Played All Year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama team captain Deontae Lawson was a big reason why the No. 4 Crimson Tide was able to complete its comeback at South Carolina on Oct. 25. If Alabama is to defeat LSU at home this weekend (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC), Lawson will again need to make an impact defensively.
The redshirt senior linebacker had seven tackles and an interception in Baton Rouge last season, a game Alabama won 42-13. Despite immense turnover on the Tigers' coaching staff, including a new offensive play-caller and an interim head coach, Lawson isn't sleeping on the talent possessed among the team's players.
"It's probably the best skill guys that we've played all year," Lawson said Tuesday. "They fast. They explosive. They can turn a drag route into a touchdown. We gotta be very detailed and fundamental on how we swarm to the ball... It'll be a great challenge for us, for sure."
One of the Tigers' (5-3, 2-3 SEC) skill players is former Crimson Tide wideout Aaron Anderson. Anderson is averaging 13.2 yards per catch on 29 receptions this season. He and Lawson were teammates in 2022, a campaign where Anderson played in one game before transferring to LSU.
"He's electric," Lawson said. "He can, they can turn a drag route into a[n] explosive play. Definitely gotta limit those guys, and we'll be looking forward to it for sure... They got guys that can run."
Lawson isn't the only one who sees playmaking potential in the LSU offense. The scoring hasn't necessarily been there; the Tigers have only logged more than 25 points once this season, win or lose (a 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20). However, that doesn't indicate a lack of skill.
"This is a very dangerous football team. They are as explosive as we have seen. This is as talented of an offensive skill group that we have seen, with a very experienced quarterback," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday morning.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. Alabama still has to deal with him and Anderson, who is the team's leading receiver. Four of tight end Trey'Dez Green's 21 catches are touchdowns. Those players and more are on Lawson's radar.
"Zero [Zavion Thomas], one [Anderson]. Four [Nic Anderson], four is slept on, but he's dangerous," Lawson said. "The back, 29 [Caden Durham], he's good. Six [Barion Brown]. They got a lot of speed guys. That's gonna be a key to the game, is to leverage it."
During his press conference on Monday, Wommack used almost the exact same example as one of his team's defensive captains would outline a day later in explaining why the Crimson Tide must be ready for whatever the Tigers might bring.
"You watch Garrett, where he was a year ago to the decisions that he’s making now, he does a better job of making decisions under duress... You look at their receiving corps. There’s just multiple players that a five-yard hitch route can go for 50 yards and a touchdown. Those are things we’ve got to be mindful of," Wommack said.