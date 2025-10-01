Are the Numbers in Alabama's Favor to Roll Over Vanderbilt Defense? Just a Minute
Alabama is set to play Vanderbilt at home on Saturday afternoon with hopes of avenging last year's loss.
The Crimson Tide's defense allowed 34 of the Commodores' 40 points during the historic upset. Like every team, Vanderbilt has made some changes to its offense, but it is still led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who in last year's meeting had 252 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 56 rushing yards.
Alabama's defense will certainly be tested once again, as the Commodores' 49.0 points per game currently ranks fourth in the country. As the Crimson Tide defense tries to limit Pavia and company, can Alabama's offense roll through Vanderbilt's defense?
"They're sound," Alabama head coach said of Vanderbilt's defense during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "They pick and choose their times to be really aggressive and come after you, but they play team football.
"They get off the field and get the ball back to their offense. There's a physicality that they have, getting their assignment sound and just everyone does a good job of focusing on their job. They get guys on the ground and they are good tacklers."
Here's a good look at the per-game numbers for Vanderbilt's defense and where they rank among the SEC in certain stat categories:
- Points allowed: 17.2 (eighth)
- Yards allowed: 278 (fifth)
- Yards allowed per play: 4.6 (fifth)
- Rushing yards allowed: 79.8 (third)
- Rushing yards allowed per carry: 3.02 (eighth)
- Passing yards allowed: 199 (10th)
- Passing yards allowed per completion: 9.05 (third)
- Completion percentage allowed: 64.48 (15th)
- Sacks: 2.8 (tied for fifth)
- Interceptions 0.6 (tied for 10th)
- Opponent third-down conversion percentage: 34.78 (tied for ninth)
- Opponent fourth-down conversion percentage: 55.6 (10th)
When combining all 12 of these defensive stats, Vanderbilt ranks between seventh and eighth (7.67) in the SEC. In terms of individual players, the Commodores don't have any in the top-10 of the main categories except for tackles for loss. Defensive end Miles Capers leads the conference with 7.5 (1.5 per game).
Alabama has struggled to run the ball to start this season, and having starter Jam Miller out for the first three games with a collarbone injury seemed to be the main reason. But against Georgia last week, he finished his season debut with only 46 yards on 16 carries. The run game will be something to watch on Saturday as Vanderbilt has done a relatively solid job against it.
On the other hand, Alabama's passing offense has been stellar to start the season, as redshirt junior Ty Simpson has completed 69.8 percent of his throws for 1,138 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Compared to Vanderbilt's averages, he is up 85.5 yards per game and up 4.18 percent on his completion percentage.
With all of these numbers in mind, can Alabama's offense roll through Vanderbilt's defense on Saturday?
Kickoff between No. 10 Alabama and No. 16 Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.