Ashley Johnston Named WCGA Central Region Coach of the Year: Roll Call

Alabama gymnastics' season ended in the NCAA Corvallis Regional Final this past weekend, but the Crimson Tide's No. 5 ranking heading into the Regional helped the coaching staff win awards from the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston was named the WCGA Central Region Coach of the Year on Wednesday. Under her guidance, the Crimson Tide was one of only two teams in the nation, and the only Central region team, to score above 197 in every meet of 2026.

The Crimson Tide is coming off its best regular-season finish in 10 years as it concluded the season as one of only two teams in the nation to score above a 197.000 in every single meet. Additionally, UA earned its 44th-straight appearance at the NCAA Regionals, advancing every year since 1982.

But the honors didn't stop there, as Alabama assistants Justin Spring, Amelia Hundley and Ross Thompson were named the WCGA Assistant Coaches of the Year. Spring, who is the associate head coach, oversaw the Tide's vault unit, while Hundley choreographed the floor routines and Thompson was the mentor on the uneven bars.

Alabama scored above a 49.075 on vault in every meet this season, while the Tide never tallied less than 49.350 on its floor routines and 49.375 on the uneven bars. UA even earned a program record score of 49.700 on bars against Illinois.

Our fearless leader! 🫡



Head coach Ashley Johnston has been named the Central Region's Coach of the Year by the @wcgagym



📰 https://t.co/E6QKHmU5Vr@yea_ala | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/dmavG6wWkr — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) April 8, 2026

The whole squad's getting the deserved recognition! 👏🏽



Assistant coaches Justin Spring, Amelia Hundley and Ross Thompson have been named the Central Region's Assistant Coaches of the Year by the @wcgagym



📰 https://t.co/E6QKHmU5Vr@yea_ala | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/7SJHjmBQcn — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) April 8, 2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's A-Day Scrimmage

Two days (April 11 at 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters. His last ace at the Par 3 Contest came in 2016, as he's the fifth person ever to go at least 10 years between aces in the Par 3 Contest.

What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73A — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Alabama left tackle is participating in the annual 'Hey Rookie Welcome to the NFL' series as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft. He discussed his football beginnings, and that he models his game after All-Pros Trent Williams, Lane Johnson and Tristan Wirfs.

Alabama baseball is giving away Masters-themed t-shirts during Sunday's series finale against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide holds a narrow 55-49 lead in the all-time series with the Razorbacks, including a 29-18 record at home.

Head to The Joe this weekend for another exciting SEC series❗Sunday will feature Augusta Sunday at The Joe, where a watch party at Rally Point will include themed food and drinks, plus a t-shirt giveaway while supplies last 🤩 ⛳



*Fans will receive a voucher for giveaways at… pic.twitter.com/Qvsfc2SsCR — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 8, 2026

After a shaky start to the season, Alabama baseball has won 10 of its last 11 games. Crimson Tide superstar shortstop Justin Lebron spoke about the last couple of thrilling weeks with Crimson Tide Sports Network.

"From there, we've just kind of been rolling."

- @thejustinlebron on this hot stretch for @AlabamaBSB. @Roger_Hoover's Full Interview on Thursday's Crimson Drive driven by @NASCAR at 2 pm: https://t.co/tgBThLFa8p pic.twitter.com/zwLkHtbc1o — Crimson Tide Sports Network (@UA_CTSN) April 8, 2026

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Women's soccer: Mississippi State 3, Alabama 2

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's tennis vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 9, 1985: David Robertson was born in Birmingham.

April 9, 1988: A crowd of 51,117 turned out for the annual Crimson-White game, held this year at Birmingham's Legion Field due to construction at Bryant-Denny. Quarterback Vince Sutton was chosen as MVP as the White won 28-16.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I played sports for 60 years, and I think I’m expert at it, I know people and I know ability. Coaches are like athletes, and there are very few like in baseball who can run, can throw, can hit. Some can hit, some can’t throw or do different things. It’s the same with coaches, there are some who are the elite, the Mickey Mantles, there’s levels. … Saban’s he’s phenomenal. He’s that top echelon.”

— Former Alabama basketball and baseball star Jack Kubiszyn (1956-58)

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