Where Alabama Baseball is Seeded In SEC Tournament

No. 18 Alabama finished the regular season 18-12 in SEC play and came up victorious in six of its 10 series in conference play in 2026 finishing fourth in the league entering next week's conference tournament.

The Crimson Tide's fourth-place finish earns the program a double-bye to Thursday's quarterfinal round. Alabama will play whoever emerges from the 5-seed Florida, 12-seed Vanderbilt, or 13-seed Kentucky.

The official 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket:



🔗 https://t.co/N7VfO29Px5 pic.twitter.com/S6grtDtCIf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 16, 2026

SEC Tournament Schedule

Tuesday

9 Ole Miss vs. 16 Missouri - 9:30 a.m. CT

12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky - TBD

10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina - 4:30 p.m. CT

11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU - TBD

Wednesday

8 Mississippi State vs. Winner [9 Ole Miss vs 16 Missouri] - 9:30 a.m. CT

5 Florida vs. Winner [12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky] TBD

7 Arkansas vs. Winner [10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina] - 4:30 p.m. CT

6 Auburn vs. Winner [11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU] - TBD

Thursday

1 Georgia vs. Winner [8 Mississippi State vs. Winner [9 Ole Miss vs 16 Missouri] - 3:00 p.m. CT

4 Alabama vs. Winner [5 Florida vs. Winner [12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky] TBD

Friday

2 Texas vs. Winner [7 Arkansas vs. Winner [10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina] - 3 p.m. CT

3 Texas A&M vs. Winner [6 Auburn vs. Winner [11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU] - TBD

Saturday

Semifinal 1: [1 Georgia vs. Winner [8 Mississippi State vs. Winner [9 Ole Miss vs 16 Missouri] vs. [4 Alabama vs. Winner [5 Florida vs. Winner [12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky] - 12 p.m.

Semifinal 2: [2 Texas vs. Winner [7 Arkansas vs. Winner [10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina] vs. [3 Texas A&M vs. Winner [6 Auburn vs. Winner [11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU] - TBD

Sunday

Championship Game, 1 p.m. CT

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