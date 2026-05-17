Where Alabama Baseball is Seeded In SEC Tournament
No. 18 Alabama finished the regular season 18-12 in SEC play and came up victorious in six of its 10 series in conference play in 2026 finishing fourth in the league entering next week's conference tournament.
The Crimson Tide's fourth-place finish earns the program a double-bye to Thursday's quarterfinal round. Alabama will play whoever emerges from the 5-seed Florida, 12-seed Vanderbilt, or 13-seed Kentucky.
SEC Tournament Schedule
Tuesday
- 9 Ole Miss vs. 16 Missouri - 9:30 a.m. CT
- 12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky - TBD
- 10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina - 4:30 p.m. CT
- 11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU - TBD
Wednesday
- 8 Mississippi State vs. Winner [9 Ole Miss vs 16 Missouri] - 9:30 a.m. CT
- 5 Florida vs. Winner [12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky] TBD
- 7 Arkansas vs. Winner [10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina] - 4:30 p.m. CT
- 6 Auburn vs. Winner [11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU] - TBD
Thursday
- 1 Georgia vs. Winner [8 Mississippi State vs. Winner [9 Ole Miss vs 16 Missouri] - 3:00 p.m. CT
- 4 Alabama vs. Winner [5 Florida vs. Winner [12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky] TBD
Friday
- 2 Texas vs. Winner [7 Arkansas vs. Winner [10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina] - 3 p.m. CT
- 3 Texas A&M vs. Winner [6 Auburn vs. Winner [11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU] - TBD
Saturday
- Semifinal 1: [1 Georgia vs. Winner [8 Mississippi State vs. Winner [9 Ole Miss vs 16 Missouri] vs. [4 Alabama vs. Winner [5 Florida vs. Winner [12 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Kentucky] - 12 p.m.
Semifinal 2: [2 Texas vs. Winner [7 Arkansas vs. Winner [10 Tennessee vs. 15 South Carolina] vs. [3 Texas A&M vs. Winner [6 Auburn vs. Winner [11 Oklahoma vs. 14 LSU] - TBD
Sunday
- Championship Game, 1 p.m. CT
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6