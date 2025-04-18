The Athletic's Mock Draft and Bama Baseball with Will Miller on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Will Miller as we walk through Dane Brugler's seven-round mock draft to look at where the Crimson Tide players are predicted to go, discuss baseball with Miller and the weekend ahead.
The program opens with Brugler's seven-round mock draft for The Athletic. Alabama only has one player predicted in the first round and only three players projected for the first three rounds. What will next week's NFL draft prove about Alabama's 20204 roster and ultimately the job that head coach Kalen DeBoer did in his first season in charge?
The program welcomes Miller into the program to talk about the Alabama baseball season as the Crimson Tide has been up and down lately, but is still firmly positioned in the top 25. Miller details the program's issues and highlights the current strengths as the season nears a close.
Finally we turn our attention to the weekend as our trio discusses Wrestlemania weekend.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
