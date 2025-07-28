Bama Gets a Bear and Burning Fall Camp Questions on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get the last week of July fired up with a Monday edition of"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama's latest football commitment and the biggest questions for fall camp as the Crimson Tide get things kicked off this week.
The program opens by talking about Alabama's latest offensive lineman to commit. Bear Fretwell flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to Alabama on Friday afternoon so we discuss what we see from him on tape and his comments on choosing the Crimson Tide.
The show then transitions to a fall camp conversation as the Crimson Tide opens up on Wednesday. We discuss the defensive back room as it looks like one of the stronger groups on the field, but has a few questions as to how everyone fits. We move to the offensive line and rate how confident we are in the returning players, and in the two open spots. Is Wilkin Formby ready to play right tackle? Who's the most likely person to emerge at left guard?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.