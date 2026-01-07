Sixth Alabama Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

Alabama offensive lineman Arkel Anugwom is entering the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The redshirt sophomore only saw the field during the Eastern Illinois game, as he tallied two knockdown blocks across his four snaps of action on the day.

The 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle transferred to Alabama on Jan. 3, 2025, after two years at Ball State. He played in four games at left tackle for the Cardinals in 2024 after redshirting as a freshman. Prior to playing football at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Anugwom moved from Nigeria before his senior year.

Anugwom was one of over a dozen Alabama players who transferred into Tuscaloosa before this season, and he joins Jayden Hobson as the only two no longer with the Crimson Tide.

Anugwom is the 19th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, linebacker Noah Carter, offensive lineman Micah DeBose, wide receiver Cole Adams, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, defensive lineman Keon Keeley, defensive back Cam Calhoun, linebacker Qua Russaw, long snapper David Bird, defensive lineman James Smith and defensive lineman Kelby Collins.

Anugwom is the sixth Alabama offensive lineman to enter the portal, joining Wilkin Formby, who transferred to Texas A&M, Olaus Alinen, who transferred Kentucky, Joseph Ionata, who transferred to Georgia Tech, plus Micah DeBose and Roq Montgomery. Additionally, Geno VanDeMark, Kam Dewberry and Jaeden Roberts are out of collegiate eligibility, and Parker Brailsford and Kadyn Proctor have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

As of Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. CT, Alabama's 2026 offensive line will be composed of Michael Carroll, who re-signed with the team on Wednesday, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Jackson Lloyd, incoming Michigan transfer Kaden Strayhorn, plus incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and Tyrell Miller. Carroll is the only 2026 Alabama offensive lineman with any starting experience, as he held that status for five of his 13 games that he played.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

