Alabama Loses Fifth Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby is entering the transfer portal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Source: Alabama starting RT Wilkin Formby is entering the NCAA transfer portal," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He started 14 games this year for the Tide this year and started two games at right tackle in 2024. He brings 1,070 snaps over 27 games."

Formby becomes the 12th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, linebacker Noah Carter, offensive lineman Micah DeBose and wide receiver Cole Adams.

Formby has had his ups and downs at the right tackle spot over the past couple of seasons. Alabama coaches raved about numerous players who showed great improvement in the spring and summer, and Formby was towards the top of the list. The Crimson Tide commended his differences in maturity, the weight room and his technique, but he hasn't exactly shined at the right tackle spot.

The offensive line underwent constant substitutions early in the season, and it got to a point where freshman Michael Carroll was competing with Formby at his position. But after numerous other combinations, Alabama seems to have finally found its solution to the right side of the offensive line, as Carroll plays tackle, while Formby is at guard.

"It's definitely been a different experience," Formby said on Dec. 12. "It's not something I expected at all going into this year. I've never played guard before in my life. Getting moved into guard, I've definitely had some ups and downs, getting used to it and stuff. But it's been a pretty smooth transition.

"It's not like I'm playing on the left side, I've been playing on the right side. Obviously, if you play right tackle, you have to know what the right guard is doing on almost every single play. Also, having older guys in our room, along with other coaches in our room, just being able to help me transition has been good.

"Basically the message was like 'You're playing good ball at tackle, but for our offense...this is going to fit our scheme better if you play guard.' That's just what they needed. I'm not going to say no, I just want to help the team win in any way possible. I'm thankful for any role on this team and to have an opportunity to help our team. That was really all I cared about and that's just been my focus is helping our team."

Barring NFL Draft decisions and more transfer portal additions, the Crimson Tide currently has the following offensive linemen for 2026: Parker Brailsford (pending NFL Draft decision), Kadyn Proctor (pending NFL Draft decision), Michael Carroll, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Arkel Anugwom, Jackson Lloyd, plus incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, and Tyrell Miller.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

