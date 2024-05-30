Blake Byler on Bama Basketball's Offseason on The Joe Gaither Show
Alabama basketball got a double dose of good news on Wednesday in the form of both Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson opting to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tuscaloosa for the 2024-25 season.
"The Joe Gaither Show" is joined by BamaCentral's basketball expert Blake Byler to discuss how the offseason went for the Crimson Tide after the upcoming season's roster was finalized. If this is the deepest roster in Alabama history, how will Alabama head coach Nate Oats keep everyone happy throughout the season?
Oats lost trusted assistant Bryan Hodgson to Arkansas State last offseason but replaced him with Preston Murphy. Blyer discusses how Murphy has taken the recruiting standard to an even higher level in his first year on the job.
What is Byler's projected starting lineup for the Crimson Tide and how would the eight non-starters fare in the SEC?
After discussing the exciting non-conference schedule, Aden Holloway's expected role and a potential NIL opportunity for "Yea Alabama" we say goodbye to Byler and shift our focus to Major League Baseball with Austin Bidwell from Inside the Royals.
