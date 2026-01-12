Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Falling to Vanderbilt, Texas

After nine weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Vanderbilt and Texas as the No. 13 team in the AP Top 25 and the No. 12 team in the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide started 1-0 in SEC play following an 89-74 home win over Kentucky on Jan. 3, but that momentum did not carry over this past week. Alabama lost to then-No. 11 Vanderbilt 96-90 on the road on Jan. 7, and the Tide followed it with a 92-88 upset loss to unranked Texas in Coleman Coliseum this past Saturday night.

These losses moved head coach Nate Oats and company down to No. 18 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday.

This article will include the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Against Vanderbilt, Preseason All-SEC guard Labaron Philon Jr. was taken out early in the second half and never returned due to "full-body cramps." Alabama put together a solid comeback effort, as freshman forward Amari Allen (career-high 25 points) and guard Aden Holloway (22) kept their team in it. Allen also collected team highs in rebounds (11) and assists (4). However, it wasn't enough due to Vanderbilt guards Tyler Tanner (29 points) and Duke Miles (19) combining for 48 points.

Against Texas, Alabama's highly touted backcourt duo of Philon (21 points) and Holloway (18) combined for 39 points, but they each missed a pair of free throws. The Crimson Tide went a very efficient 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first half, but an abysmal 8 of 15 in the second. Texas was led offensively by Jordan Pope’s 28 points, including 20 in the second half alone. Longhorns guard Tramon Mark tallied 16 in the first period.

Alabama will play its 17th game of the regular season, and the fourth of SEC play, on Tuesday night against Mississippi State. Coming out victorious in a road battle following two straight losses could help turn the Tide around. But of course, that's a double-edged sword.

AP Top 25

Arizona (60 first-place votes) Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary's 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John's 1.

Coaches Poll

Arizona (29 first-place votes) Iowa State (1) Michigan (1) UConn Purdue Duke Houston Vanderbilt Gonzaga Nebraska BYU Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech North Carolina Virginia Arkansas Alabama Louisville Florida Clemson Georgia Iowa Utah State Kansas

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU.

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary's 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John's 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

