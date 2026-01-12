The Alabama Players Stepping Up as Vocal Leaders After Back-to-Back Losses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats had plenty to say following Saturday's home loss to Texas, but a key takeaway was a lack of player direction.

"It looks like we need some leadership to step up," Oats said after the loss to the Longhorns. "Some guys that want to get everybody together, tired of losing, stuff's got to change. It's not a talent problem. It's a focus, effort and competitive juice problem. So, if they're not as connected, that falls on the leadership of the team."

It's been two days since the Crimson Tide lost its second consecutive game, as it also fell to undefeated Vanderbilt on the road on Jan. 7. As Alabama prepares for Tuesday's road matchup against Mississippi State, Oats gave an update on which players are using their voice more since being upset by Texas.

"I thought we had good [leadership]," Oats said on Monday. "We didn't do much practicing yesterday, we did some video and discussing. I thought there were multiple guys who have stepped up. [Latrell] Wrightsell, who is not playing, I thought he was pretty vocal yesterday.

"Taylor [Bol Bowen] has been playing really well here lately. I thought he was pretty good, stepped up. Houston [Mallette] is a guy that you'd expect is going to step up and talk. And he did. I think (assistant coach) Preston Murphy, he had some pretty good insight to what needs to happen. But there's a lot of guys that maybe said some stuff in film yesterday."

While Alabama mostly watched film on Sunday, the Crimson Tide held a full practice on Monday. The aforementioned players and Murphy have stepped up vocally during the past couple of days, but one of the SEC's top scorers shined on the court in multiple ways during Tuesday's practice.

"I thought Aden Holloway actually had a pretty good practice," Oats said. "I thought he was playing significantly harder on defense, making the right reads on offense. I thought the energy from everybody was better. But we really need Aden to be an elite defender, particularly in the perimeter. I thought he had a pretty good practice this morning."

No. 18 Alabama (11-5, 1-2 SEC) will play its 17th game of the regular season, and the fourth of SEC play, on Tuesday night against Mississippi State (10-6, 2-1 SEC). Coming out victorious in a road battle following two straight losses could help turn the Tide around. But of course, that's a double-edged sword.

