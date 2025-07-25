Bobby Humphrey and Zay Hall on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a massive Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we welcome two big time guests. The program opens by interviewing former Crimson Tide running back Bobby Humphrey as he talks about his career and his appearance in "Nothing But a Winner". We then turn our attention to Class of 2026 Alabama linebacker commit Zay Hall to talk about his recruitment and his upcoming senior season.
Humphrey joins the program to highlight his appearance and his children's involvement in the Alabama football documentary "Nothing But a Winner". Humphrey discusses his playing career in Tuscaloosa and the legacy he left as one of the Crimson Tide's most prolific running backs.
The show turns from Alabama's past to the Crimson Tide's future by welcoming Hillcrest linebacker Zay Hall. Hall committed to Kalen DeBoer's program in the summer and detailed how he got on Alabama's radar and his goals for his senior season.
