Brandon Miller Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater: Roll Call, November 7, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full broadcast listings.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) high five after a dunk and assist during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) high five after a dunk and assist during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Former Alabama standout and current Charlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller converted a putback layup at the buzzer to beat the Detroit Pistons 108-107.

Miller finished the game with 19 points on 6-of-16 from the field, along with six rebounds and four assists. His point total is a season-high, but this was Miller's fourth game of the season as he missed four games earlier with a glute injury.

The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft shined in his rookie campaign as his 17.3 points per game earned him the third-most votes for the prestigious NBA Rookie of the Year award, trailing just San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

The 21-year-old has big expectations to help lead a Charlotte Hornets team out of the bottom of the NBA with point guard LaMelo Ball by his side. This can be made possible by his exceptional shooting and athletic abilities. Additionally, over the summer, he learned from the best when he was a member of the United States Select Team, which practiced against future gold medalist Team USA.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Men's tennis: ITA Sectional Championships Day 1, Tallahassee, Fla., All Day
  • Women's basketball: Alabama at Alabama A&M, Huntsville, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results:

  • No results.

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's cross country was ranked No. 7 in the USTFCCCA Week 5 National Coaches’ Poll and the men's team was ranked No. 10.
  • Were one month away from Alabama gymnastics' season opener.
  • Before his game-winner, Brandon Miller threw down an alley-oop from point guard LaMelo Ball at halfcourt.
  • Many former Alabama standouts shined in Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of."

Nick Saban after Alabama beat LSU in '09

Published
