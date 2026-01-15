Two Alabama Players No Longer Listed on Senior Bowl Roster: Roll Call

As Alabama's football season has come to a close, numerous 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls have accepted invitations to collegiate all-star games.

The Crimson Tide had seven representatives for the Panini Senior Bowl, but the organization updated the accepted invite list on Wednesday, and wide receiver Germie Bernard and linebacker Deontae Lawson were not included.

The reasons for their departures are unknown at this time, but it's likely that they are still recovering from a long season that ended two weeks ago in the Rose Bowl and they don't want to risk any injuries while preparing for the NFL Draft in April.

Bernard finished this season with 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. His catches mark ranked sixth in the SEC, his yardage was seventh and he had the fifth-most scores.

Lawson, a two-time captain, finished his redshirt senior campaign with a Crimson Tide-best 89 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

While these two are no longer listed on the Senior Bowl accepted invites list, five Alabama players aim to stand out among some of college football's top talent: running back Jam Miller, tight end Josh Cuevas, center Parker Brailsford, nose tackle Tim Keenan III and Bandit defensive end LT Overton.

The Senior Bowl currently has 136 players set to attend. Texas A&M leads with seven representatives, followed by Texas Tech and Arkansas each with six. Penn State, Oregon and Iowa join the Crimson Tide with five.

Practices will take place Jan. 27-29 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, home of South Alabama in Mobile, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. CT on NFL Network and NFL+ each day. The Senior Bowl game will be held on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network and NFL+.

No. 21 Alabama women's basketball at Auburn, Neville Arena, 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Alabama running back Daniel Hill confirmed his return to the Crimson Tide for the 2026 season.

Xaiver Henri Cade, a co-defendant of Alabama basketball standout Kennedy Winston, pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme. Cade’s written plea agreement details a scheme that prosecutors allege Winston, who has pleaded not guilty, ran. Read more from FOX10 News' Brendan Kirby below.

A former basketball star for the University of Alabama has been implicated in a federal fraud case. A co-defendant pleaded guilty today and named Kennedy Winston as the brains of the operation. https://t.co/YMSC9qaPaq — Brendan Kirby (@BrendanKKirby) January 14, 2026

Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson accepted his invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The senior, who has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, is the first member of the Crimson Tide to be a part of this all-star game.

Alabama left guard Kam Dewberry, who has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, said goodbye to the Crimson Tide as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama baseball landed four players on Perfect Game's Top 100 Collegiate Freshmen list, all of whom are in the top 50: No. 30 Myles Upchurch, No. 38 Will Rhine, No. 40 Caleb Barnett and No. 47 Eric Hines.

Alabama gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston shared how her team is handling Friday's road meet against No. 1 Florida.

Commit to the approach, Win the approach!



No. 4 vs. No. 1 Friday night on ESPN2 ✨@NCAA_Gymnastics | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Ps5XqYufUX — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 14, 2026

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold shared a hilarious story about a short-lived rivalry between fellow former Alabama defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Caleb Downs. Downs, who recently declared for the NBA Draft after his junior year, has spent the last two years as a back-to-back Unanimous All-American safety at Ohio State.

Kool-Aid was giving Caleb Downs HELL at 'Bama to bring out the best in him 😭



TA: "Kool said, 'Caleb, what the call is? Caleb say, f*** you!'"



Kool-Aid: "I knew he could be great ... he started from day one." pic.twitter.com/CTp1EMhKPN — Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion (@closedsundaypod) January 14, 2026

Alabama women's golf head coach Mic Potter announced the signing of Alice Johansson, who spent the last two seasons at Washington State. Learn more about the Swedish 2025 All-West Coast Conference Team member here.

Excited to welcome Alice Johansson to Alabama Golf! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/jDcGzJdFhF — Alabama Women's Golf (@AlabamaWGolf) January 14, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 15, 1966: Joe Namath was named an MVP of the fifth AFL All-Star Game, which paired the All-Stars against the Buffalo Bills at Rice Stadium in Houston. The All-Stars won 30-19.

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.

January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” Bart Starr

Check out BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham's latest episode of the Crimson Flame Podcast, as she discusses a big week for Alabama's gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston and women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry!

