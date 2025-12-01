Breaking Down Alabama's Iron Bowl Win on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off the month of December with a victorious Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we break down the Crimson Tide's 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers. The show dives into Alabama's running game, Isaiah Horton, the defensive performance and even gets side tracked with a College Football Playoff discussion.
The program opens by giving praise to Alabama kicker Conor Talty, as he made both his field goals and all three of his extra points against the Auburn Tigers after a difficult few weeks. Fernandez and Gaither discuss our confidence level in Talty after his perfect performance.
No. 10 Alabama 27, Auburn 20: Upon Further Review
The show then transitions into discussing Isaiah Horton's contributions as the Miami transfer caught three touchdowns in the iron Bowl. Was this Horton's best game? Has he lived up to the hype of his transfer? Discussing Horton leads us right into discussing Ryan Williams, who didn't have a single target in the rivalry game. Is Williams losing his way with the Alabama coaching staff, or is there a simple innocent explanation for his sophomore season?
Kalen DeBoer Says 'Nothing to Read Into' on Ryan Williams
We continue with the program and get massively side tracked with a talk about the College Football Playoffs and the SEC Championship Game. Is Alabama already locked into a CFP spot, or could BYU steal the Crimson Tide's bid? Fernandez takes us down a rabbit hole discussing the challenges of the current system.
Rematch with Georgia in SEC Championship a 'Get-To Moment' for Alabama
The program concludes by getting back to the Iron Bowl and discussing the Alabama running game and the Crimson Tide defense. What's changed for the Alabama defense?
