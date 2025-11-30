Kalen DeBoer Says 'Nothing to Read Into' on Ryan Williams
No. 10 Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20 in the final game of the regular season, but one of the Crimson Tide's best player was strangely under utilized in the Iron Bowl. Sophomore receiver Ryan Williams played in 36 of Alabama's 73 snaps in the Iron Bowl, but didn't make a single reception and wasn't targeted a single once in the rivalry game.
"He was out there," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. "There's really nothing to read into there at all. I think there were opportunities where the ball could've found him. Plays that, you know, not like they're designed specifically for him, that's really not how a lot of our offense is. There may be screens and things like that that are intentionally trying to get touches, but as far as the pass concepts, we didn't get to him in the route or things like that.
"So, yeah, we've got to be intentional because he's a playmaker for us. The ball did find some other guys, and they made plays, as you saw with Isaiah Horton. We want to continue to be intentional. Ryan does a great job for us each and every week, preparing. There's no difference this week."
Williams has had a turbulent sophomore season with some extreme highs and lows. He's second on the Crimson Tide in receptions and yards with 40 catches for 598 yards and is third on the team in touchdown receptions with four, but has battled injuries and inconsistencies, missing the Louisiana-Monroe game and serving as a decoy in the Missouri game.
Miami transfer Isaiah Horton led the program in receiving against Auburn, hauling in five receptions for 35 yards and three touchdowns, while season-long receiving leader Germie Bernard hauled in three receptions for 24 yards.
Ryan Williams 2025 Receiving Stats
- Florida State - 11 targets, 5 receptions, 30 yards, 2 drops
- Louisiana Monroe - DNP (Concussion)
- Wisconsin - 6 targets, 5 receptions, 165 yards, 2 TDs, 1 drop
- Georgia - 8 targets, 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 drop
- Vanderbilt - 7 targets, 6 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD, 1 drop
- Missouri - No targets
- Tennessee - 5 targets, 5 receptions, 87 yards
- South Carolina - 11 targets, 7 receptions, 72 yards
- LSU - 5 targets, 3 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD
- Oklahoma - 5 targets, 3 receptions, 45 yards
- Eastern Illinois - 3 targets, 1 reception, 25 yards
- Auburn - No targets