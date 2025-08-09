Bryce Young Makes Year Three Debut in Preseason Week One: Roll Call
NFL football is back as all 32 teams begin their quest for Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco next February. For Bryce Young, Year 3 offers another chance to prove himself after an electric finish to 2025.
Young looked sharp in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, completing 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in the first half before giving way to backup Andy Dalton.
The former Heisman Trophy winner wasted no time making an impact. On Carolina’s opening drive, he dropped a perfectly placed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a 30-yard gain. McMillan, the Panthers’ first-round pick out of Arizona, is expected to be a key piece of the offense this season and helped set up Young’s 5-yard touchdown strike to second-year wideout Jalen Coker.
Former Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams made his preseason debut for the Falcons after missing all of last season with an injury, delivering a big hit on Lions running back Craig Reynolds.
Former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley is firmly in the mix at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He sits at 7-under and is tied for seventh place. This week, he has been above average in both approach shots (+1.44) and putting (+1.27), according to Data Golf’s strokes gained metric.
Alabama men’s golf incoming freshman Andrew Hinson claimed medalist honors at the Alabama State Match Play Championship. Hinson shot 11-under to lead qualifying by four strokes and will be the No. 1 seed heading into this weekend’s match play portion of the event.
21 days.
August 9, 1971: The movie “The Last Rebel,” staring Joe Namath, was released.
August 9, 1985: Freshmen Anthony Smith and Gene Jelks recorded the fastest times in the 40-yard dash among the new members of the Alabama football team. Smith, a nose guard from Elizabeth City, N.C., ran a 4.59 while Jelks, a tailback from Gadsden, ran a 4.35.
August 9, 1999: Former Alabama player Riley Smith died in Mobile, Ala. Smith was the second player selected in the inaugural NFL draft in 1936, and the first drafted player to play in the league as Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger turned it down after being the first pick. Despite being an All-American quarterback he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker. He was 88.
August 9, 1998: Irv Smith Jr. was born in New Orleans.
I think discipline is a mindset that’s part of who you are. It’s how you live your life. It’s what you do everything you do, whether it’s how you focus in a meeting, how you get ready to practice and how you sustain practice and make the right choices and decisions. It goes back to, what are you willing to accept? It’s not what you say, it’s not even what you do sometimes. It’s what you’re willing to accept from yourself and what you’re willing to accept from your teammates. It’s great to have high expectations. We’ve always had a relentless pursuit of excellence around here in terms of what we try to accomplish and what we try to do. But if you don’t do things right all the time at a high standard, you watch someone else celebrate.- Nick Saban