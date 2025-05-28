Bryce Young Sees Great Potential In Panthers Rookie WR: Roll Call, May 28, 2025
It's been a challenging opening two seasons for former Alabama and current Carolina Pathers quarterback Bryce Young. Young is 6-22 as a starter but is looking forward to his third year and the second under Dave Canales, particularly after the franchise spent its first round draft pick on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"Man, Tetairoa’s a stud," Young said on Tuesday. "You can see why he was a first-round pick. He’s got great hands, great feel for the game, and he’s picking up the offense fast. It’s only day one, but you can already tell he’s going to be a big part of what we do. Same with Jimmy Horn, Moose Muhammad—all these guys are hungry, and it’s fun to throw to them. We’re just scratching the surface, but the potential’s there for something special."
McMillan joins a wide receiver corp that includes Xavier Leggette and Adam Thielen. Leggette led the team in receptions last season with 49, while Thielen led in yards with 615 and touchdown receptions with five. The Panthers are hopeful that McMillan's addition will help elevate the offense in 2025.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Track and Field: NCAA East First Round, Jax Track at Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. | Field Events, 9 a.m. CT, Track Events 5 p.m. CT.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
SEC News:
Could the SEC Send All 16 Teams to the NCAA Tournament? SEC Daily, May 27
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama track and field star and current NXT champion Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, issued a warning to NXT's newest rising star Jasper Troy. Troy recently won the inaugural season of WWE's LFG which earned him an NXT contract.
Alabama soccer released its 2025 non-conference schedule on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide will host five non-conference matchups. Alabama hits the road for exhibitions with Clemson and Florida State to open the season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 94 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 27, 1964: Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum
May 27, 1987: Former punter P.J. Fitzgerald was born.
May 27, 1997: Alabama nose tackle Da’Ron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.