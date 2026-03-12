Former Alabama Duo Reuniting on Carolina Panthers: Roll Call

Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per WIN Sports Group.

Metchie had 33 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played 78 percent of offensive snaps with the New York Jets, to whom he was traded on Oct. 29, 2025. Metchie spent his first seven games of 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was only on the field for seven percent of offensive snaps.

Metchie was traded to the Eagles last August after spending the first couple of years of his career with the Houston Texans, who selected him with the 44th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was forced to sit out his rookie season after being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in July 2022, and now, roughly 3 1/2 years later, teams evidently want him.

But now he'll reside in Carolina, whose quarterback is Alabama great Bryce Young. Metchie and Young were Crimson Tide teammates in 2020 and 2021. The wide receiver helped his quarterback win the Heisman Trophy during their latter season, as Metchie led Alabama that season in receptions with 96, while also collecting 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Young led the Panthers to the NFL Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017. It was Carolina's first NFC South title since 2015, the year they went to the Super Bowl. The first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft completed 304 of 478 pass attempts (63.6 percent) for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Every number listed in the preceding sentence was a career-high for Young.

Metchie becomes the third Crimson Tide product on the Panthers, joining Young and fellow two-year UA teammate LaBryan Ray, who re-signed on Tuesday. The defensive end was one of two Alabama players on the Panthers' defense, but Carolina recently released 10-year NFL veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

177 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, March 5, 2026

After taking a year off from football to recover from injuries, former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. The 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft played the first five seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, but the 26-year-old will start a new chapter. With this signing, the Bears become the 27th NFL team to feature at least one Crimson Tide product.

Former Browns first-round pick, OT Jedrick Wills Jr., is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per source. pic.twitter.com/VILu0CbmV5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

Like Wills, fellow former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal struck a new deal, as the New York Giants re-signed him. This comes after the fact that Neal did not appear in a game last season following his switch to right guard. Nevertheless, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh is "eager" to work with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and "sees untapped potential he, along with his coaching staff, can try to unearth."

Moving forward!



Back to work in the Big Apple! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/OdZcZifLeh — AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) March 11, 2026

Alabama women's basketball standouts Jessica Timmons and Karly Weathers have been named finalists for the All-Star Game. Timmons is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.7 steals, while Weathers is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

All-Star Finalists! 🌟



Jessica Timmons and Karly Weathers are finalists for the All-Star Game which will take place during NCAA championship weekend on April 4.#RollTide #GLG | @jes1ballerr @kjweathers25 pic.twitter.com/coIpNT9pk1 — Alabama Women’s Basketball (@AlabamaWBB) March 11, 2026

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Alabama had seven swimmers qualify for the men's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Here are the qualified swimmers and events: Leonardo Alcantara: 500 free – 4:10.45 | 1650 free – 14:50.00; Tommy Hagar: 200 backstroke – 1:37.92; Sean Niewold: 50 free – 18.76; 200 medley relay – 1:23.78; 400 medley relay – 3:04.76; 200 freestyle relay – 1:16.29; 400 freestyle relay – 2:49.32; Jonny Hoole, Tim Korstanje, Steijn Louter and Zarek Wilson were each named relay alternates.

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 12, 1935: Despite a cold wind, a large crowd turned out to watch the Crimson side defeat the White team 46-0 in the first practice game of the spring for the reigning national champions. Roy White and Bubber Nisbett, two new backs, "looked good," said head coach Frank Thomas. White made several touchdowns and passed to Paul “Bear” Bryant for one score.

March 12, 1990: Dont’a Hightower was born in Lewisburg, Tenn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I wish Coach Bryant were here to see this defense play." UA DC Bill Oliver about the '92 defense

We'll Leave You With This...

Check out BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham's latest episode of the Crimson Flame Podcast, as she recaps Alabama softball's SEC sweep over Ole Miss, plus Alabama gymnastics' two-meet weekend and looks ahead to Alabama's senior-night meet against Georgia!

