Panthers vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Carolina Pull Off an Upset?)
Both the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are just 1-2 in the 2025 season, but the Panthers are coming off a dominant 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
New England, on the other hand, turned the ball over five times in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s in danger of falling to 1-3 despite a rather soft schedule to begin the 2025 season.
Bryce Young and the Panthers have covered the spread in back-to-back games, and they’ll look to keep that streak going as road underdogs in Week 4.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s how I expect this game to pan out in Week 4.
Panthers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +4.5 (-105)
- Patriots -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +185
- Patriots: -225
Total
- 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
This line has jumped a bit since opening with the Patriots as 4.5-point favorites, as it moved to New England -5.5 before settling back at 4.5. The Panthers are 2-1 against the spread this season and have covered back-to-back games as underdogs.
Panthers vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
My favorite bet for the week is taking Carolina to cover on Sunday, and I think there’s a real chance that it could win this game outright.
Even though the Panthers have won just one game in the 2025 season, they’re 2-1 against the spread and are coming off a dominant 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3.
Now, they take on a Patriots team that has also started the season 1-2 after turning the ball over five times in their most recent loss.
The Patriots have the No. 26 turnover margin per game (-1.0) in the NFL this season, and their lone win came against a winless Miami Dolphins squad that can’t seem to stop anyone on defense. I’m shocked to see New England favored by 4.5 points in this matchup, as the Panthers (13th in defensive EPA) have actually done a decent job slowing down opponents the last two weeks.
Carolina has now covered in back-to-back games, and it should be able to move the ball against a Patriots defense that is just 26th in EPA/Play in the 2025 season. On top of that, New England’s offense is below league average (17th in EPA/Play) and has struggled to move the ball on the ground (30th in Rush EPA/Play) this season.
Final Score Prediction: Panthers 22, Patriots 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.