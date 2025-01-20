Can Alabama Basketball Defense Improve Enough to Win SEC: Just a Minute
The No. 4 Alabama men's basketball team has a goal of winning the SEC, regardless of how good the league is this season. And it's really good.
The Crimson Tide sits at 15-3 and 4-1 in the conference following a 102-97 win over No. 8 Kentucky this past Saturday at Rupp Arena. Alabama now possesses two road conference wins against opponents ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game.
Those wins are a recipe for success and will come at a premium this season. To actually finish the deal and enter March Madness at the top of the conference, as the program has done multiple times during head coach Nate Oats' tenure, the defense will need to be at its best. Last season, defense was one of the main struggles for the Crimson Tide (and a consistent talking point).
Alabama is a good rebounding team, and that's one piece of the puzzle. Another is the return of freshman Derrion Reid, who's adjusted well to playing college basketball at the highest level. Reid's status for Tuesday's game against Vanderbilt and beyond should be determined very soon.
Meanwhile, No. 1 Auburn, which sits atop the league standings, played a very different kind of basketball game this past weekend in a road triumph over No. 23 Georgia. The Tigers won 70-68 without superstar Johni Broome, far from the track meet that took place in Lexington. Alabama does not play in those kinds of games terribly often, only having scored under 80 points win or lose three times out of 18 games this season. To be able to win them would, naturally, be absolutely indispensable.