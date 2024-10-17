Can Alabama Basketball Live Up To Preseason Hype on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a double-episode on Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we look to catch up in a busy week. Our first episode of the day centers around our time in Birmingham as SEC Media Days was held on Tuesday to get everyone excited for the new season.
Alabama basketball was selected as the preseason favorite to win the SEC. It's just another instance of expectations being placed on the Crimson Tide as they also received the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Crimson Tide is capable of winning the national championship and head coach Nate Oats hasn't shied away from those expectations, but instead embraced them at every turn. What happens is Alabama isn't able to win the conference or make a deep run in March?
We discuss Mark Sears being selected as the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year and highlight the other great players in the conference that he was chosen over. How good can Sears be in his third season in Tuscaloosa? How will lessons from last year's final six weeks impact the upcoming season as it pertains to Sears and his leadership?
The program then transitions into actual basketball as we enjoyed a scrimmage on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum. Who stood out during the short period of open play?
