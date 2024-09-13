Can Alabama Get A Big Road Victory on The Joe Gaither Show
Welcome back to a Week 3 edition of Football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined this week by Scott Salomon from Miami Hurricanes On SI and Hunter De Siver from Alabama Crimson Tide On SI to talk about this weeks matchups.
Salomon details the Miami Hurricanes over the last two weeks as they've been on a tear since starting the season with a big win in The Swamp. What sets Cam Ward apart from other quarterbacks we've seen this year so far?
Our trio bands together to make our picks for the week as we saved the Alabama discussion for the end this week. There's only two ranked games this week so we pick the winners in each of those along with several SEC matchups.
The program says goodbye to Salomon and turns our attention to De Siver and the Big Noon Kickoff matchup between Alabama and Wisconsin. What will be the key for Alabama to ensure its a smooth day on the road? Can Alabama put its offensive line issues to bed this week in Camp Randall Stadium? We get De Siver's players to watch and discuss our final scores as we make our way to Madison to take in this big time game.
