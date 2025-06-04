Can Daniel Hill Someday Become Alabama's Next Derrick Henry? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses current Alabama running back Daniel Hill and former Crimson Tide running back and NFL great Derrick Henry.
It seems like every year college football fans debate which school produces the most elite talent at each NFL position, and this list is ever-changing.
But when it comes to running backs, there is no debate as the title indisputably belongs to the University of Alabama. Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs are just some of the former Crimson Tide rushers that are dominating the NFL today, and plenty more will join them over the next few years.
One current Alabama running back striving for greatness is Daniel Hill, who is entering his sophomore season. The Tide's RB1 spot is all but locked up for returning starter Jam Miller, but there's a mix of options to back him up and split some snaps next season. Hill is in that mix and shared with The Bama Standard podcast on Tuesday night which players he tries to emulate.
"Honestly, growing up, I used to watch just a lot of different backs, just taking pieces from every back that I watched," Hill said. "But I would probably say the main person that people compare me as or that I compare myself as is Derrick Henry.
"Just growing up, watching him, from Alabama to the NFL, you know that's somebody that I can really mirror myself as and take things from his game and put into my game...How physical he is––that's one thing that I really take pride in in the backend. Having the man in front of me fear that I'm coming, so you have to have a plan when you tackle me.
At 31-years-old, Henry is coming off one of his best seasons after rushing for 1,921 yards on 325 attempts (both the second-most in the NFL) and making his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. Henry's 16 rushing touchdowns were a part of a three-way tie for the most in the league, which includes the aforementioned Jahmyr Gibbs.
And while many might think pure speed is what creates a ton of yards, Henry, who currently has 11,423 career rushing yards, ranking 19th all-time (a 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time), achieved his greatness by bulldozing over defenders and breaking tackles with his 6-foot-3, 247-pound size.
Alabama's summer football measurements haven't come out yet, but in the spring, Hill stood at 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds. His big frame is an even bigger positive to him on the gridiron.
"From a football aspect, I want to be remembered as the most physical back in the country. I want to be somebody who can get all the tough yards––the fourth-and-ones, and all that––I want to be able to do that for my team."
While it may not be this upcoming season as Alabama's starting running back spot is unavailable, can Hill someday be the Crimson Tide's next Derrick Henry?