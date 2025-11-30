Kalen DeBoer Shares Latest on Jam Miller, Josh Cuevas, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer shared on Sunday that Crimson Tide will "probably not be with" tight end Josh Cuevas during next Saturday's SEC Championship game against Georgia.
Cuevas reportedly suffered a foot injury during practice before the Eastern Illinois game and hasn't played since then. He has put together a very solid season, as he's up to 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
Alabama football's run game has easily been its biggest weakness this season, but against Auburn, the Crimson Tide put up its third-most rushing yards in a game. Alabama running back Jam Miller was a big reason for the success on the ground, as he tallied 83 yards on 15 carries.
However, early in the fourth quarter, Miller was assisted off the field without putting any pressure on his right foot, and after immediately going to the locker room, he came back wearing crutches. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that Miller has a "lower leg injury" and will likely be evaluated further on Monday.
DeBoer was asked during Sunday's teleconference if he had an update, but he furthered his postgame statement that he'll have a better idea in the coming days.
"He'll continue to go through his testing here this week, today and tomorrow," DeBoer said. "I thought [he] made some cuts [against Auburn] I hadn't seen him in make for a while," DeBoer said Sunday.
Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. DeBoer said on Nov. 3 following the incident and said "we need to indefinitely suspend [Kirkpatrick] at this time."
As the regular season is over, DeBoer said on Sunday that "nothing has changed as of today," regarding Kirkpatrick's suspension and availability for the SEC Championship.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will meet in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game after both programs completed the regular season with 7-1 conference records. Alabama and Georgia will meet for the fifth time in SEC Championship history with the Crimson Tide holding a 4-0 series advantage.
It doesn't seem like Cuevas and Kirkpatrick will be available, and Miller's official status will be determined during the week.