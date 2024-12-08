CBS Bracketologist Jerry Palm Predicts Alabama In Playoff: Roll Call, December 8, 2024
CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will draw the No. 11 seed in Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show. Palm has the Crimson Tide traveling to play the No. 6 seeded Penn State Nittany Lions.
In said scenario, Palm has the winner of Alabama-Penn State playing No. 3 seed Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 31.
Alabama is in limbo at the moment as No. 17 Clemson knocked off No. 8 SMU 34-31 in the ACC Championship Game to give the Tigers the automatic berth in the College Football Playoff. The Mustangs loss pits their resume head to head with the Crimson Tide and without a ranked win makes for a tough sell.
Alabama track and field competed at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. Doris Lemngole set the women's collegiate record in the indoor 5,000m as the team kickstarted the indoor season.
Women’s 3,000m
31st | Pheline Mining – 9:13.57
34th | Addison Dorenkamp – 9:14.84
Women’s 5,000m
*1st | Doris Lemngole – 14:52.57
17th | Brenda Tuwei – 15:34.10
*NCAA collegiate record and school record
Men’s 5,000m
*20th | Victor Kiprop – 13:29.90
82nd | Dismus Lokira – 13:52.29
101st | Dennis Kipruto – 13:57.23
*School record
December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum
December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.
“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.”- Pro Football Hall of Famer John Hannah