CFP Rankings, Signing Day Highlights and Bama Basketball on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a huge hump day on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us on one of his busiest days of the year. Alabama football got good news last night from the College Football Playoff committee, the good news rolled into the morning as Wednesday is National Early Signing Day and finally we discuss the Crimson Tide's keys to victory in tonight's basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The conversation opens with last night's College Football Playoff poll as the Crimson Tide found themselves in the field at No. 11. Did the committee see things as we did? What did they get right? We discuss the comments made by committee chairman Warde Manuel as it pertains to Alabama, SMU and Clemson.
The show continues from the College Football Playoff into a discussion involving National Early Signing Day. What players stood out to Woods as he prepared for the big day? Who ocould help Alabama immediately? Each host reveals their favorite prospect in the Crimson Tide Class of 2025 and we discuss a hypothetical future matchup between two high profile quarterbacks.
We conclude on Wednesday with basketball as the Crimson Tide travels to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. What does Alabama need to do on the road to steal a victory and continue the SEC's dominance in the ACC/SEC Challenge?
