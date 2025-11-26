CFP Reactions and Ty Simpson's Mindset Entering the Iron Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Brax Garrison as we discuss the latest College Football Playoff rankings and react to Hunter Yurachek's antics and answers from last night. The show gets Garrison's reaction to the Eastern Illinois game and his thoughts on the Iron Bowl, specifically as it relates to Ty Simpson's mindset before reacting to last night's Crimson Tide basketball win over UNLV.
The program opens with the College Football Playoff ranking of the Crimson Tide. Alabama remained at No. 10, but committee chair Hunter Yurachek continues to confuse the public with his explanations of what does and doesn't matter in this season's selection process. Could Alabama jump all the way to No. 4 with two more wins? What makes the process so difficult to follow and how do we see this changing over the next few years?
We move from the rankings show back to last week's victory over Eastern Illinois as Garrison gives us his thoughts on the run game and on Simpson's performance against a lower ranked team. Garrison takes us into this week's Iron Bowl as he details what it means to the state and how to deal with a difficult environment in a pressure packed situation. How should Ryan Grubb plan to attack the Auburn defense and how can he restore Simpson's confidence?
The show moves from the Iron Bowl to the Players Era Festival where the Crimson Tide dominated UNLV late in the evening. Was there a big takeaway or did Alabama just handle business against a team that couldn't stay on the floor with them? What do we predict will happen in the final game of the event against Maryland?
